Kano: Families of Victims of 5 May Violence Deserved Justice..Amnesty Intl

The Nigeria Police and Kano state government must immediately allow due process of law to run full course to ensure justice for all the victims of atrocities committed by armed thugs afflicted with All Progressive Congress (APC) that killed at least 5 people on the day of swearing in of Kano state deputy governor on Tuesday 5 May 2026.

Families of the victims described being let down and completely ignored by Nigeria Police and Kano state government. Families of some of the victims alleged that all the suspects arrested have been released on what they described as “orders from above.” Even in cases where families helped in tracing and identifying those suspected of involvement in killing their loved ones, the suspects were released the next day — without proper investigation or prosecution.

All efforts of the families of the victims to get justice have fallen on deaf ears. One of the families described receiving contemptuous 3 cartons of spaghetti, two bags of rice and a gallon of condensed vegetable oil from the government of Kano state on 9 May 2026. Responding to cases of wanton killings with an offer of two bags of rice, again shows utter contempt for the sanctity of human life and complete disdain for families still in grief.

One of the victims is 28-years old Nura Usman from Dandago (pictured below) He was one of the 3 persons pursued and killed by the armed thugs around Kano Medical Centre on Race Course Road. Nura was just passing by when the thugs chased him and others. For no reason they were left dead and in the pool of their own blood. Viral videos of the incident provided sufficient evidence to ensure that the perpetrators are held to account.

The 5 May 2026 incident is one of the bloodiest surge of political thuggery in Kano in recent years. The Nigerian authorities must investigate the incident to ensure that suspected perpetrators and the politicians sponsoring them are brought to justice.

Increasing political violence by armed thugs working for some politicians in Kano is creating a toxic climate of fear and infringes on the rights of people to freely participate in politics and political activities.