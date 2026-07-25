EFCC Arraigns CEO For Alleged N20m Dud Cheque Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, arraigned Mahwash Benedict Luka and Bennicle Investment Nigeria Limited before Justice A.A. Fashola of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Jabi, Abuja. They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering alleged issuance of dishonoured cheques.

Count one reads: “That you Mahwash Benedict Luka while being the Managing Director of Bennicle Investment Limited on 29th day of November 2023 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did issue a First City Monument Bank Plc Cheque with Cheque no 0024633617with the face value of N10,000,000 to First Bank Nigeria Plc, which when presented was dishonored due to insufficient funds and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Dishonored Cheques Act and punishable under Section 1(i) (ii) of the same Act.”

Count two reads: “That you Mahwash Benedict Luka while being the Managing Director of Bennicle Investment Limited on 29th day of August 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did issue Sterling Bank Plc Cheque with Cheque no 60911474 with the face value of N10,000,000.00 to First Bank Nigeria Limited, which when presented was dishonored due to insufficient funds and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Dishonored Cheques Act and punishable under Section 1(i) (i) of the same Act.”

The 1st defendant Mahwash Benedict Luka on behalf of himself and Bennicle Investment Nigeria Limited pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against them.

The matter was subsequently adjourned for hearing of the bail application

At the resumed sitting, on Friday, counsel to the defendants, I. Ashom, moved the bail application filed on behalf of the 1st defendant but informed the court that no separate bail application had been filed for the 2nd defendant. He, however, urged the court to exercise its discretion and grant bail to both defendants, noting that the 1st defendant is the Managing Director of the 2nd defendant company.

Justice Fashola granted bail to both defendants in the sum of N10 million (Ten Million Naira) with one surety who must be a person of reputable character with a verifiable address.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till October 22, 2026, for commencement of trial.