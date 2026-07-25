ESUT Suspends Two Staff, Warns Acting Head Over Alleged Extortion

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has indefinitely suspended two staff members of its Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering over their alleged involvement in cases of extortion and breaches of the university's regulations.

In separate letters signed by the Registrar, Ambrose G. Ugwu, the university announced the indefinite suspension of Dr. Ojeh Collins and Engr. Emmanuel Eze following the report and recommendations of a committee set up to investigate the allegations.

According to the letter addressed to Dr. Ojeh Collins, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the University Management, approved his indefinite suspension without pay with effect from July 20, 2026. The letter stated that the action followed the committee's findings on his alleged involvement in reported cases of extortion and regulation breaches. He was directed to immediately hand over all university property in his possession to the Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Similarly, Engr. Emmanuel Eze was suspended with effect from July 20, 2026, pending further investigation by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee. The university said the suspension was based on the committee's report and recommendations regarding his alleged involvement in the reported cases of extortion and regulation breaches. He was also directed to hand over all university property in his possession to the Head of Department.

In a related development, the university issued a warning to the Acting Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Dr. Princewill Ene.

A warning letter dated July 21, 2026, stated that the Vice-Chancellor, acting on the committee's recommendations, directed that Dr. Ene be warned for poor monitoring of activities within and around the department during his tenure as Acting Head of Department.

The university cautioned that any further report against him on related matters would attract maximum sanctions in accordance with the institution's existing regulations. All the letters were signed by the Registrar, Ambrose G. Ugwu.