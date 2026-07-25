Amnesty Intl Makes Case For Man Detained For 3 Years Without Trial

The Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release or charge to court Engr. Tahiru Mohammed Salihu who has been in custody of the DSS since 2023. All efforts by both lawyers and family to have access to him were denied — in utter disregard for due process and rule of law.

On 4th February, 2023, at about 4:30am operatives of the DSS raided Kubwa home of Engr. Salihu and took him away. Several appeals by lawyers on behalf of his family to allow his wife and children visit him or charge him to court did not receive any response.

This has left his family with the anguish of not knowing his fate. Holding someone in detention, for over 3–years — no matter the suspected issue involved — shows contempt for the rule of law.

Such bizarre detentions always put the suspect in danger of torture or ill-treatment.

The Nigerian authorities must abide by the rule of law at all times — including in the case of Engr. Tahiru Mohammed Salihu. He must be provided with prompt access to family and adequate legal representation, charge him to court or release him from detention.

Government institutions, and particularly security agencies must at all times operate within the bounds of law.

Source : Amnesty International