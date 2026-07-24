I'll Resign If It's Proven That My Election Was Rigged..NBA President Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya

byCKN NEWS -
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President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), has pledged to resign immediately if credible evidence emerges that the election which brought her into office was rigged.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Badejo-Okusanya dismissed allegations that the 2026 NBA presidential election was manipulated, insisting the electronic voting process was transparent and showed no signs of vote dumping or other irregularities. She maintained that she led the race consistently from the start until the final result.

She also rejected claims that her family ties to the Federal Government would influence her leadership, stressing that her loyalty is to members of the NBA and that her administration will focus on strengthening the association, promoting the rule of law, and defending justice.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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