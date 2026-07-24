I'll Resign If It's Proven That My Election Was Rigged..NBA President Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya

President-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN), has pledged to resign immediately if credible evidence emerges that the election which brought her into office was rigged.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Badejo-Okusanya dismissed allegations that the 2026 NBA presidential election was manipulated, insisting the electronic voting process was transparent and showed no signs of vote dumping or other irregularities. She maintained that she led the race consistently from the start until the final result.

She also rejected claims that her family ties to the Federal Government would influence her leadership, stressing that her loyalty is to members of the NBA and that her administration will focus on strengthening the association, promoting the rule of law, and defending justice.



