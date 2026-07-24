Alleged Defamation: Gov Alex Otti Sues Abia APC Spokesman Uche Aguoru For N5bn

byCKN NEWS -
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Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has filed a ₦5 billion defamation suit against the Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, before the High Court of Abia State, Umuahia Judicial Division.

The suit arose from Facebook publications in which Aguoru allegedly accused the Governor of corruption, diversion of public funds, abuse of office, political inducement, interference in the affairs of another political party, and judicial intimidation. 





Governor Otti maintains that the allegations are false, malicious, and defamatory.

The Governor is asking the Court to declare the publications defamatory, compel the Defendant to retract the allegations and publish an unreserved apology, restrain him from making further similar publications, and award ₦5 billion in damages, alongside the costs of the action.

The matter is now before the High Court for determination. As with all pending cases, the allegations and claims remain subject to judicial determination.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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