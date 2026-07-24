Alleged Defamation: Gov Alex Otti Sues Abia APC Spokesman Uche Aguoru For N5bn

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has filed a ₦5 billion defamation suit against the Abia State APC Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, before the High Court of Abia State, Umuahia Judicial Division.

The suit arose from Facebook publications in which Aguoru allegedly accused the Governor of corruption, diversion of public funds, abuse of office, political inducement, interference in the affairs of another political party, and judicial intimidation.





Governor Otti maintains that the allegations are false, malicious, and defamatory.

The Governor is asking the Court to declare the publications defamatory, compel the Defendant to retract the allegations and publish an unreserved apology, restrain him from making further similar publications, and award ₦5 billion in damages, alongside the costs of the action.

The matter is now before the High Court for determination. As with all pending cases, the allegations and claims remain subject to judicial determination.