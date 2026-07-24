Catholic Youths Express Concern Over Inappropriate Conduct During University of Jos FYB Week Celebration.

The Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), Jos Archdiocese, expresses its deep concern and dissatisfaction over the inappropriate conduct displayed by some graduating students of the University of Jos during their FYB week celebrations, as seen in recent photographs circulating on social media.

Graduation is a significant milestone that marks years of hard work, discipline, and academic excellence. It is an occasion that deserves to be celebrated with dignity, decency, and respect for the values that educational institutions and society seek to uphold.

The images circulating online depict actions that many faithful and members of the public have found inconsistent with the respect traditionally accorded to religious attire and symbols. While individuals have the freedom to celebrate their achievements, such celebrations should not diminish the sacredness of religious vocations or portray conduct that could be interpreted as disrespectful to the priesthood or the Catholic faith.

As the Catholic Church Youth Organization committed to the moral, spiritual, and social formation of young people, CYON Jos Archdiocese calls on all Catholic Youths and students to remember that our actions, especially in public spaces and on social media, have lasting consequences. Every Christian is called to be an ambassador of Christ through modesty, respect, and responsible behaviour.

We also encourage graduating students across all institutions to celebrate their academic success in ways that inspire younger generations and reflect the values of integrity, humility, and mutual respect.

At the same time, we urge members of the public to refrain from online harassment, hate speech, or personal attacks against those involved. Correction should always be guided by charity, dialogue, and the Christian spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation.

CYON Jos Archdiocese remains committed to promoting values that uphold human dignity, respect for religious institutions, and responsible Youth engagement. We pray that this incident serves as an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to the moral values that strengthen our Faith, families, communities, and nation.

May God continue to bless our Christian Youths with wisdom, humility, and a deep appreciation for the sacredness of our faith and the dignity of every human person.

E- Signed:

PAUL PWAJOK BOT

President, Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON)

Jos Archdiocese

Date: 23 July 2026