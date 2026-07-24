Female Singer Olaide Bewaji Passes On 24 Hours After Celebrating Birthday

The gospel music community in Sagamu, Ogun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular juju gospel artiste, Olaide Bewaji.

According to reports, the singer passed away barely a day after celebrating her birthday, a development that has left family members, colleagues, fans and residents in shock.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear as of the time of filing this report, with the cause of death yet to be disclosed.

News of her passing has continued to attract tributes on social media, where many described her as a talented gospel musician whose songs inspired and uplifted listeners.

Her family and associates are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of her death or announce details of her burial arrangements.