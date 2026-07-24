Viral Video : Police Arrest Officers Involved In Ethnic Profiling

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four police officers captured in a viral stop-and-search video along the Ore, Lagos–Benin Expressway, following allegations of unprofessional conduct and ethnically insensitive remarks directed at a member of the public.





The incident gained widespread attention after a video circulated on social media allegedly showed one of the officers telling a Nigerian motorist, “If you are Igbo, I will detain you,” sparking public outrage and concerns over ethnic profiling by law enforcement.

According to Ondo State Command, the officers involved had been identified and taken into custody.

They are ASP Elomore Sodayo (AP/No. 207454), Inspector Adefila Adewale (AP/No. 332012), Inspector Olorunfemi Opeyemi (AP/No. 332449), and Inspector Odusola Peter (AP/No. 332369).



