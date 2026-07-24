Former Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Appointed Germany Football Head Coach

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the German national team, signing a four-year contract that will keep him in charge until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) confirmed the appointment on Friday.

Klopp replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down following Germany's disappointing Round of 32 exit to Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 59-year-old will officially assume the role on August 15 and will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany defender Sven Bender.


Reacting to his appointment, Klopp described the role as a great honour, saying the German national team has the power to unite the country. He vowed to rebuild the team with unity, humility and hard work as Germany begins preparations for UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال