Former Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Appointed Germany Football Head Coach

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the German national team, signing a four-year contract that will keep him in charge until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) confirmed the appointment on Friday.

Klopp replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down following Germany's disappointing Round of 32 exit to Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 59-year-old will officially assume the role on August 15 and will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany defender Sven Bender.





Reacting to his appointment, Klopp described the role as a great honour, saying the German national team has the power to unite the country. He vowed to rebuild the team with unity, humility and hard work as Germany begins preparations for UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.