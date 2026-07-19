“I Was Misled by Fake Friends Who Wanted My Downfall"..Annie Idibia Allegedly Opens Up On Divorce From 2Baba

Actress Annie Idibia has addressed her relationship with music icon 2Baba, describing her decision to leave him as the biggest mistake of her life.





In an emotional video, Annie alleged that she was influenced by people she believed were friends, who encouraged her to

end her marriage.





According to her, she later realized those individuals did not have her best interests at heart.





"Leaving my husband, 2Baba, was the biggest mistake of my life. I was misled by fake friends. They told me to divorce him, but | later realized they wanted my downfall," she said.





Annie further claimed that about two months after the divorce, she saw one of those friends with 2Baba at a club, an incident she said made her realize her suspicions about their intentions.





She admitted that the experience left her emotionally devastated.





"I lost it. I wasn't myself. But thank God, we found our way back."





The actress said she and 2Baba have now reconciled and are living peacefully together.





She also claimed that they are expecting a baby, describing the announcement as both an apology and a fresh start in their marriage.





"We're at peace now, and I'm expecting a baby with 2Baba. This is my apology, and this is my comeback to my lovely husband."



