Former IPAC Chairman Shitu Kabir Endorses Tinubu For 2nd Term

Former Presidential Candidate and Pioneer Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, *Shitu Mohammed Kabir, MON, OFR*, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, declaring that supporting the President for a second term offers Nigeria the best path to continuity, stability, and national development.

In a statement, the statesman predicted success for Tinubu at the polls and urged Peter Obi to "work with the President for sustained political relevance and national progress."

"Politics should be like football: competitors contest vigorously, but after the final whistle, they shake hands and work together for the good of the nation," Shitu said.