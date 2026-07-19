Former IPAC Chairman Shitu Kabir Endorses Tinubu For 2nd Term

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Presidential Candidate and Pioneer Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, *Shitu Mohammed Kabir, MON, OFR*, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, declaring that supporting the President for a second term offers Nigeria the best path to continuity, stability, and national development.

In a statement, the statesman predicted success for Tinubu at the polls and urged Peter Obi to "work with the President for sustained political relevance and national progress."

"Politics should be like football: competitors contest vigorously, but after the final whistle, they shake hands and work together for the good of the nation," Shitu said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال