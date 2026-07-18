I Spent N2.2m Treating Late Nurse Before Her Death..David Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has disclosed that he spent more than ₦2.2 million on the medical treatment of the late Mary Habila, describing her as a nurse who had been battling a mysterious illness before her death.





Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Umahi said Habila had been receiving treatment at the Turkish Hospital, with all her medical expenses personally funded by him.





The minister said the deceased had suffered recurring health challenges, including episodes of unexplained nosebleeding, before she died at a guest house within his Abuja residence.





According to him, Habila spoke with her boyfriend shortly before her death and complained that she was experiencing another nosebleed.





He said the boyfriend advised her to seek immediate medical attention and called back about three minutes later, but she did not answer her phone.





Umahi explained that after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the door to her room was forced open and she was found dead, while the bathroom tap was still running after she had reportedly told her boyfriend she was about to take a bath.





Rejecting allegations linking him to the incident, the minister said the guest house where Habila stayed was separate from his private residence and questioned suggestions that he should be held responsible simply because the death occurred within the premises.





He confirmed that Habila was among the medical personnel assigned to attend to him at both his guest house and official residence in Asokoro, insisting there was no basis for the speculation surrounding her death.





Umahi also defended another medical worker mentioned in media reports, explaining that she had worked with him since his tenure as Governor of Ebonyi State before joining the Federal Government.





The minister disclosed that although Habila's family initially opposed an autopsy on cultural grounds, he had directed his lawyers to insist that the examination be carried out before her body is released.





He said the matter had been reported to the Inspector-General of Police, with a request that the investigation be handled in Abuja to ensure transparency.





Umahi appealed to the deceased's family to cooperate with investigators by consenting to the autopsy, stressing that it remained the most reliable means of establishing the actual cause of death.





He also directed investigators to obtain and analyse the telephone records of Habila and her boyfriend, noting that their final conversation took place only minutes before she died.





Recalling an earlier official trip to Lagos, the minister said Habila had experienced a similar nosebleed and was equally advised by her boyfriend to seek urgent medical attention.





Describing her death as a painful loss, Umahi said Habila was one of his most dedicated medical staff and would be difficult to replace.





He urged Nigerians to avoid spreading unverified information and allow the police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.





The minister maintained that all relevant medical records from the Turkish Hospital had been made available to investigators and dismissed allegations against him as baseless and politically motivated.





He further clarified that Habila, who had lived with his family for about three years, was a qualified nurse attached to his residence and guest house, and not a physiotherapist as reported in some sections of the media.