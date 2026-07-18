Alleged Money Laundering : EFCC Faults Defence Counsel’s Ploy Do Delay Trial In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, has frowned at the delay tactics being employed in the trial of Musa Saliu Adekunle, who is being prosecuted by the Commission on five-count charges bordering on money laundering, obtaining by false pretence and conspiracy before Justice Maurine A. Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.





At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday July 10, 2026, the defense counsel, I. G. Udofia told the court that he could not proceed with the cross examination of the third prosecution witness, Deputy Superintendent of the EFCC, DSE Mubarak Isah, because, according to him, he was appearing as Adekunle’s lawyer for the first time and needed to familiarize himself with the case.





In frustration, the prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin immediately called the attention of the court to several tactics being deployed by the defense to stall the trial. According to him, the regular change of counsel by the defendant, which he said has happened thrice, looked like a ploy by the defense to slow proceedings and waste the time of the court. ”my lord, we want this matter to be expeditiously tried but the defense is stalling”, he said





Meanwhile, the defense counsel who had earlier prayed the court for more time to get acquainted with the case, proceeded to raise the issue of bail. However, the court quickly informed him that there’s an existing ruling on bail and any other issue on that should be taken to the Appeal Court. “The court has given a ruling, and if the court has given a ruling on bail, the next thing for you to do is to go upstairs. You can appeal" the court said.





The court immediately adjourned to September 24, 2026.





One of the charges against Adekunle reads:





That you, Salihu Adekunle Musa (A.K.A. Mr Igboabuchi) ‘M’ Adebayo Taiwo Naheem (now at large), MRS IGBOABUCHI CHINONSO HAPPINESS (now at large) and ANUOLUWAPO VICTORIA ONIBOKUN (now at large), on or sometime in February, 2024 in Akwa Ibom State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, did conspire among yourselves to commit offences to wit; Obtaining Property by False Pretence and Money Laundering, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.





In a related development, Victor Ekpong Thompson who is also being prosecuted by the EFCC on eight counts of criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, advance fee fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and stealing to the tune of $525,276, was also absent in court when the matter came up on Friday, July 10, 2026.





After announcing their presence, prosecution counsel Ifeyinwa Azegbeobor informed the court that the prosecution had an application that is backed by a fifteen paged affidavit, requesting that the defendant be moved to the Correctional Centre.





Justice Onyetenu granted the application and ordered that the prosecution will no longer foot the medical bills of the defendant.





But the defense counsel, Nsikak Akai immediately prayed the court to allow the defendant to remain at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital where he’s currently receiving treatment.





However, Justice Onyetenu clarified that the prosecution will no longer be responsible for the medical bills of the defendant, but will only provide security. "If the prosecution does not want him in their custody, and you are speaking of his health, you have to take responsibility for his medical bills while the prosecution provides security at the hospital to ensure that the defendant remains within the facility".





The case was adjourned to September 22, 24 and 29, 2026.





Thompson is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, for allegedly forging mining documents and using the said documents to defraud a team of foreign investors from the United States of America, namely, Tammy Jensen, Kenneth Blad, Peter Jensen, Beth Southwick, and Angie Craven to the tune of $525,276.





One of the charges preferred against him read: “That you Victor Ekpong Thompson, on or between January, 2025 to June 2025 in Nigeria, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with the intent to defraud, did fraudulently obtain the total sum of One Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand and Thirty United States Dollars ($123,030 USD) from Tammy Jensen, Peter Jensen, Kenneth Blad and others(joint unsuspecting investors), under the pretense of investing the money in mining of Mineral Resources and Deep Sea Port Business, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act , 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of the same Act.