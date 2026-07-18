Viral Video : Paul University Suspends Lecturer Over Sexual Harassment In Anambra ‎

‎Paul University Suspends Staff, Commences Investigation into Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The Management of Paul University, Awka wishes to inform the University community and the general public that it is currently investigating allegations of serious misconduct involving a member of staff, Ven. Cornelius C. Eze, a Practical Biology Technologist in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.

The allegations were brought to the attention of the University Management on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026. In line with its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the University community, Management immediately intervened and invited the relevant security agency to take over the matter to forestall a breakdown of law and order, as tensions had risen among students following the incident.

As a preliminary administrative measure and without prejudice to the outcome of ongoing investigations, the University Management has placed the staff on indefinite suspension pending the conclusion of both the internal disciplinary process and any investigations being conducted by the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Paul University is a faith-based institution founded on the principles of integrity, discipline, moral uprightness, and respect for the dignity of humanity. The University wishes to state unequivocally that it does not condone sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, immoral behaviour, abuse of office, or any conduct capable of endangering the safety, dignity, or welfare of students and staff. Any member of staff or student found culpable of violating the University's regulations or the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be dealt with in accordance with due process.

The University is equally mindful of the emotional and psychological impact such allegations may have on those involved. Consequently, arrangements are being made to provide appropriate counselling and therapeutic support for the student(s) concerned and any other affected members of the University community.

Management appeals to the public to refrain from speculation, misinformation, or actions capable of prejudicing the ongoing investigations. The University remains committed to ensuring that justice is served fairly, transparently, and in accordance with the law.

Paul University assures parents, guardians, students, staff, and the general public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and morally sound learning environment where every member of the community is treated with dignity and respect.

Further information will be communicated as the investigation progresses and when it is appropriate to do so.

Signed





Rev'd Godsplan Onukwufor

Public Relations Officer

Paul University, Awka