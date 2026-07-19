Police Arrest More Suspects Over University Professor , Brother's Murder In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed fresh arrests in the ongoing investigation into the killing of Prof. Gabriel Saawua Nyityo and his younger brother, Iorngee John Nyityo, stating that detectives are now tracking other members of the suspected criminal network.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday at the Police Command Headquarters in Makurdi, Commissioner of Police Cletus Nwadiogbu highlighted several security achievements recorded across the state in recent weeks.

He explained that the July 8 killing of Prof. Nyityo and his younger brother in Adaka Community was an assassination rather than a robbery incident.

According to the police commissioner, officers from the ‘D’ Division responded immediately after receiving a distress call around 2:00 a.m. and recovered the bodies of both victims at the scene.

He said security formations and checkpoints were instantly placed on high alert, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, 23-year-old Abdullahi Usman of Awe Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, at an NDLEA checkpoint in Lafia about four hours after the incident.

Nwadiogbu revealed that the suspect tried to avoid detection by getting off motorcycles before security checkpoints and crossing on foot before rejoining the riders.

“He felt the NDLEA checkpoint was not manned by policemen and decided to walk across.

Unknown to him, the officers had already received information about the incident. They searched him, recovered a phone and from the phone we established that he was one of the suspects,” Nwadiogbu said.

He added that security agencies in Nasarawa State, including the Department of State Services (DSS), had expanded the investigation, resulting in additional arrests.

“They have made more arrests of those who came with him, and they have assured us they will hand them over. We are also determined to identify and arrest those who assisted them within Benue because there must have been local collaborators,” he stated.

The commissioner noted that preliminary findings indicate that some criminal gangs responsible for attacks in Makurdi often operate from neighbouring Nasarawa State before returning after carrying out their missions.

Although he confirmed more suspects had been arrested, Nwadiogbu declined to disclose the exact number, saying investigations were still ongoing.

Addressing reports that armed bandits had mounted roadblocks on the Makurdi-Lafia highway, the police commissioner described the information as fake.

“That information was false. It was the handiwork of enemies who wanted to divert our attention and create panic. We patrolled the road from one end to the other. Nothing happened. People travelled freely throughout,” he said.

He also clarified that the Inspector-General of Police had not ordered the removal of legitimate police checkpoints across the country.

According to him, the directive only concerns illegal roadblocks mounted by unauthorised persons and not officially approved security checkpoints.

“The Inspector-General never ordered the dismantling of police checkpoints. We are only removing illegal roadblocks mounted by individuals or groups who have no authority to stop road users. Security agencies will continue to perform their lawful duties on our highways,” he explained.

The commissioner further disclosed that between June and July, police arrested 10 suspects linked to the killing of two Fulani leaders after a peace meeting in Ohimini Local Government Area, adding that swift intervention prevented the incident from escalating into a wider communal conflict involving Benue and Cross River states.

He also said police operatives neutralised suspected armed robbers and kidnappers during separate operations in Makurdi, Katsina-Ala and Logo local government areas, recovering four AK-47 rifles, six locally made pistols, 23 rounds of live ammunition, two motorcycles, mobile phones and assorted charms.

Nwadiogbu said officers recovered a stolen commercial motorcycle from a robbery suspect arrested in Guma Local Government Area, while raids on criminal hideouts in Katsina-Ala led to the arrest of 15 suspected criminals and the seizure of three bags of substances suspected to be cannabis.

He added that five suspected herders were arrested in Guma for allegedly grazing cattle on cultivated farmlands, while seven suspects were apprehended in Naka over the killing of a man during the burial of a youth leader.

The police commissioner also revealed that a woman was arrested in Ukum Local Government Area for allegedly setting a house on fire, resulting in the deaths of two children.

On cult-related crimes, he said one suspect was arrested following a clash between rival cult groups in Makurdi, while 12 suspected cult members were apprehended in Gboko during what investigators described as an annual cult meeting.

Nwadiogbu further confirmed the arrest of a suspect connected to the deadly attack on Otukpo-Nobi community, noting that investigators had obtained useful information about those who allegedly assisted the attackers.

He also disclosed that seven Pakistani nationals intercepted during a security operation at a hotel in Otukpo possessed valid travel documents and claimed they were in Nigeria to conduct a market survey before establishing an electronics business. He said they remain under profiling by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Appealing for continued public support, the commissioner urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.

“These breakthroughs reflect our determination to deny criminals any space to operate in Benue State. Security is a shared responsibility, and we urge members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to partner with the police,” he said.



