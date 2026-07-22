Gunmen Kill OSPAC Commander, Three Women In Rivers

byCKN NEWS -
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The Commander of the Omoku Zone of the OSPAC security outfit, Ozoemela Stephen Wokocha, has been killed alongside three women in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), Rivers State 

According to reports, the victims were attacked and killed along the Oba Road on Tuesday evening. The attackers reportedly left a letter at the scene.

Following the attack, the ONELGA chapter of OSPAC condemned the killings and is appealing to the Federal Government, the Rivers State Government, and the people of ONELGA for financial and logistical support to strengthen its operations.

The group said it remains ready and willing to confront those responsible for the renewed wave of violence and destruction in Ogba Land but lacks the operational resources needed to effectively carry out its duties.

OSPAC also urged members of the public to disregard any information or letter reportedly left at the scene by the attackers, insisting that such materials should not be taken as credible.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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