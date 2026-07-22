Gunmen Kill OSPAC Commander, Three Women In Rivers

The Commander of the Omoku Zone of the OSPAC security outfit, Ozoemela Stephen Wokocha, has been killed alongside three women in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), Rivers State

According to reports, the victims were attacked and killed along the Oba Road on Tuesday evening. The attackers reportedly left a letter at the scene.

Following the attack, the ONELGA chapter of OSPAC condemned the killings and is appealing to the Federal Government, the Rivers State Government, and the people of ONELGA for financial and logistical support to strengthen its operations.

The group said it remains ready and willing to confront those responsible for the renewed wave of violence and destruction in Ogba Land but lacks the operational resources needed to effectively carry out its duties.

OSPAC also urged members of the public to disregard any information or letter reportedly left at the scene by the attackers, insisting that such materials should not be taken as credible.