2026 Budget : Over 130 Churches To Receive N5m To N6m Each As Support In My Constituency..House Of Reps Deputy Speaker

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Press Release From the Office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives

July 22, 2026

Clarification on Report of N1bn in 2026 Budget for Musical Instruments in Bende Churches

...Over 130 churches to receive N5m to N6m each as support

The attention of the Office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and member representating Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR has been drawn to media reports suggesting that N1 billion was inserted in the 2026 budget solely for the procurement of musical instruments for churches in Bende.

We wish to clarify that this is a misrepresentation of the intent and scope of the provision.

The proposed allocation is actually N780 million after VAT and other tax deductions.

It is earmarked as a Youth Re-orientation and Social Support Programmes delivered evangelistically through faith-based organizations in Bende federal constituency of Abia State. Bende has 13 federal political/electoral wards and over 200 churches. The first phase of this support targets 130 of these churches averaging about 10 churches per ward, which amounts to approximately 5 to 6 million Naira per church. It is designed to equip churches to expand existing youth engagement platforms focused on character reform, and to deliver more impactful community outreaches.

The funds are intended to support the purchase of evangelical instruments and public address systems to promote campaigns against vices like the spread of narcotics, sexual offences, violent crimes while instilling discipline, values, peace, and character development among young people in the communities.

Nation-building must go beyond roads and physical infrastructure. Government must also invest in building the character and value system of the people who use the infrastructure using various value delivery platforms. Government is also employing non-kinetic approaches to promote peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

It should also be noted that traditional institutions are actively playing their part in value formation. This is precisely why government, through its representatives, has consistently supported them with town halls and other community engagement centers to serve as hubs for the preservation and sustenance of the cultural values.

This emphasizes that faith-based organizations have a critical role to play in sustaining good norms and values in the society.

This development is not entirely new or strange. Faith based organizations in other parts of the country invest in youth development but it is a strategy that has not gained currency in the South East region. The provision therefore, seeks to adopt, strengthen and support the effort in Bende federal constituency, using the church platforms.

For the avoidance of doubt, the 2026 budget where this is domiciled is yet to be implemented. The selected churches will receive notification once the procurement processes have been concluded.

At the moment, the country is still operating on the 2024 and 2025 budgets. The 2026 budget is yet to be funded. It is yet to receive releases, which must take place before the commencement of procurement.

Similarly, we have also identified a technical error in the procurement description. A letter of corrigendum to this effect has been initiated for the needed correction by the budget office through the appropriation committee before implementation.

This intervention is not about instruments alone. It is about leveraging trusted community values sustaining structures to reorient our youths, promote unity, and sustain moral instruction across the constituency

We urge the media and the public to disregard sensational reports and to support efforts aimed at building both infrastructure and character in our society.

Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria