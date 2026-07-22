NAFDAC Commences Nationwide Mop-Up Of Banned Sachet Alcohol And Sub-200ml PET Bottles

NAFDAC has commenced a nationwide enforcement operation to remove alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles below 200ml from circulation, in line with the Federal Government's ban on the production, importation, distribution, sale, and use of such products.

The exercise, being carried out across the six geopolitical zones, follows the closure of non-compliant manufacturing facilities and is part of NAFDAC's ongoing efforts to protect public health.

NAFDAC enforcement teams are conducting coordinated operations in markets, motor parks, retail outlets, bars, and other distribution channels to identify, seize, and remove banned products from circulation.

Manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, transporters, and other stakeholders are advised to immediately surrender any remaining stock, as continued possession or sale of the banned products constitutes a violation of the law and may attract seizure, regulatory sanctions, and prosecution.

The enforcement exercise is aimed at reducing underage drinking, harmful alcohol consumption, and substance abuse, particularly among children and young people.

The Agency urges members of the public to support the exercise by refraining from purchasing banned products and reporting anyone producing, distributing, or selling them to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-1-623322