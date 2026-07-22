NAFDAC Commences Nationwide Mop-Up Of Banned Sachet Alcohol And Sub-200ml PET Bottles

byCKN NEWS -
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NAFDAC has commenced a nationwide enforcement operation to remove alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles below 200ml from circulation, in line with the Federal Government's ban on the production, importation, distribution, sale, and use of such products. 

The exercise, being carried out across the six geopolitical zones, follows the closure of non-compliant manufacturing facilities and is part of NAFDAC's ongoing efforts to protect public health.

NAFDAC enforcement teams are conducting coordinated operations in markets, motor parks, retail outlets, bars, and other distribution channels to identify, seize, and remove banned products from circulation. 

Manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, transporters, and other stakeholders are advised to immediately surrender any remaining stock, as continued possession or sale of the banned products constitutes a violation of the law and may attract seizure, regulatory sanctions, and prosecution.

The enforcement exercise is aimed at reducing underage drinking, harmful alcohol consumption, and substance abuse, particularly among children and young people. 

The Agency urges members of the public to support the exercise by refraining from purchasing banned products and reporting anyone producing, distributing, or selling them to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-1-623322

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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