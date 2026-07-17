Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Appears In South African Court To Fight Deportation

Former Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidinma Adetshina, returned to the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday, July 16, 2026 as she continued her legal fight against deportation after her arrest for allegedly being in South Africa illegally.

Proceedings resumed shortly after 2pm, when the former Miss South Africa contestant was expected to submit an affidavit detailing the steps she says she has taken to regularise her immigration status.

According to an update from eNCA reporter Nobesuthu Hejana, the affidavit forms part of her effort to challenge the Department of Home Affairs’ deportation case.

Adetshina was arrested on 6 June and first appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on 9 June.

She was released on warning while the matter was postponed to allow the legal process to continue.

The Department of Home Affairs alleges that she and her minor son were living in South Africa without lawful immigration status and is seeking her deportation through the courts.

Court documents previously filed by immigration officials state that authorities believe Adetshina entered South Africa while prohibited from doing so.

Those allegations remain before the court and have not been tested at trial.