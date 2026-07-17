We've Incured N7m Hospital Bill So Far...Family Of Lady Who Committed Suicide Over Rape





Twin sister of 20-year-old lady who committed suicide over alleged rape by content creator speaks on how her family incurred N7m hospital bill

Faith Agbro, the twin sister of Favour, the 20-year-old lady who committed su!cide in Warri, after she was allegedly raped by popular content creator, Odogwu Assba, has explained how her family incurred N7m debt for late Favour's treatment.

In a chat with their family lawyer, Awele Ideal, Faith said that immediately Favour started showing signs of not being fit, they began borrowing money from different persons, which they used to pursue all the medical care they could give to her before she passed away. Faith said their debtors are now demanding that they pay back all the money loaned to them.

In the video, Faith also hinted that before her demise, late Favour had seemingly asked for leniency for Odogwu Asaaba because of his twin daughters.

Also speaking in the video, the lawyer said that Odogwu Asaaba has been proposing very ‘’juicy' terms for the family to drop the case. She mentioned that the father of the deceased appears to also have some mercy on the suspect because of his aged mother.

She said she has warned that on no condition should they accept any offer from the suspect because it will truncate the case in court.

