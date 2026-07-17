Bbnaija Winner Whitemoney Consoles Influencer Carter Efe After US Visa Denial

byCKN NEWS -
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Reality TV star and singer Whitemoney has sent an encouraging message to skitmaker and streamer Carter Efe following reports that his US visa application was denied.

In a video shared online, Whitemoney said he understands the pain of rejection, recalling how he was turned down three times before eventually making it into the Big Brother Naija house on his fourth attempt.

He urged Carter Efe not to let the setback define him, describing him as one of Africa's biggest streamers who has already achieved what many in the industry are yet to accomplish.

Whitemoney encouraged him to keep pushing, remain hopeful, and apply again next year, expressing confidence that better opportunities still lie ahead.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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