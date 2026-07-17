Bbnaija Winner Whitemoney Consoles Influencer Carter Efe After US Visa Denial

Reality TV star and singer Whitemoney has sent an encouraging message to skitmaker and streamer Carter Efe following reports that his US visa application was denied.

In a video shared online, Whitemoney said he understands the pain of rejection, recalling how he was turned down three times before eventually making it into the Big Brother Naija house on his fourth attempt.

He urged Carter Efe not to let the setback define him, describing him as one of Africa's biggest streamers who has already achieved what many in the industry are yet to accomplish.

Whitemoney encouraged him to keep pushing, remain hopeful, and apply again next year, expressing confidence that better opportunities still lie ahead.