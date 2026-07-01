FG Mourns Nigerian Student's Death In Ireland

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has extends condolences to the family of the late Qayyum Balogun, the 21 year old Nigerian student whose untimely death in Dublin, Ireland, has left the nation and the Nigerian community abroad in profound grief.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking and deeply unfortunate, she noted that the death is a painful loss of a bright and promising young man whose life was cut short in the prime of his youth.

Qayyum, a third-year Computer Science student at Maynooth University, was widely described as a peaceful, disciplined, and hardworking young man with lofty aspirations of becoming a computer engineer.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that his death is not only a devastating loss to his family but also to Nigeria, which continues to take pride in the achievements and contributions of its young citizens across the globe.

NiDCOM Boss said that every Nigerian, irrespective of where they reside, deserves to live, study, and pursue their dreams in safety and dignity.

She therefore expressed confidence that the ongoing investigation by the Irish authorities would be thorough, transparent, and expedited to ensure that justice is served and that all those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law.

She further commended the Nigerian Embassy in Ireland, members of the Nigerian community, and all individuals and organizations who have provided support and stood by the Balogun family during this difficult period.

She prayed that Almighty God grants the family the strength, comfort, and fortitude to bear this painful and irreparable loss, while also praying for the peaceful repose of Qayyum's soul.

Dabiri-Erewa reaffirmed NiDCOM's solidarity with Nigerians in the diaspora and encouraged them to remain law-abiding while continuing to uphold the values of excellence, resilience, and patriotism for which Nigerians are renowned worldwide.