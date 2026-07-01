CBN Revokes Licenses Of 46 Microfinance Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licenses of forty-six (46) Microfinance Banks with effect from July 1, 2026.

A statement released by the apex bank today July 1, says the revocation was approved by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, following the banks’ failure to meet the regulatory requirements for continued operation as licensed financial institutions.

According to the revocation order, the action became necessary due to Insufficient assets to meet liabilities, Closure of operations without the CBN approval, Inactivity and cessation of financial intermediation, Failure to commence operations within 12 months of licence approval, and Failure to maintain minimum capital funds unimpaired by losses.

CBN said the revocation of the licenses is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the stability of the financial sector, protect depositors, and ensure that licensed institutions comply with current laws and regulatory requirements.

List of Revoked Microfinance Banks:

1. Minji-Se Churchill MFB

2. Merchant MFB

3. Janmaa MFB

4. Busu MFB

5. Gold MFB

6. Zain MFB (formerly Dawakin Tofa MFB)

7. Bompai MFB

8. Ajwa MFB (Formerly Gezawa)

9. NOW NOW DIGITAL MFB

10. Crystabel Microfinance Bank

11. Chanelle MFB

12. Abia SME MFB

13. Kamba MFB

14. Iwade MFB

15. Winview MFB

16. Zuru MFB

17. Minjibir MFB

18. Shanono MFB

19. Sumaila MFB

20. Rimin Gado MFB

21. Mwaghavul MFB

22. Sycamore MFB

23. TOFA MFB

24. Safegate MFB

25. Creekline MFB

26. Bestar MFB

27. Livingspring MFB

28. Apple MFB

29. Stanford MFB

30. Frontline MFB

31. Zafec MFB

32. Supreme MFB

33. Bejin-Doko MFB

34. Kanopoly MFB

35. Bellbank MFB (formerly Tsanyawa)

36. Yeneng MFB

37. Creditville MFB

38. MBAG MFB

39. STRAIGHT SAHARA MFB

40. OURPASS MFB

41. VERDANT MFB

42. BASAWA MFB

43. CASHA MFB

44. ESTEEM MFB

45. ENTREPRENEUR MFB

46. AVANTUS MFB