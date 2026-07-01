Why Ex-Minister, Uche Nnaji Was Arrested At Abuja Airport

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, over allegations that he forged his academic certificates.

Nnaji was apprehended on Wednesday shortly after arriving from Enugu aboard a chartered flight, according to authoritative airport sources.





The former minister is expected to be handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for interrogation as the agency intensifies its investigation into the alleged certificate forgery.





His arrest comes weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the ICPC permission to arrest him and declare him wanted. The court also authorised the anti-corruption agency to publish his wanted status in national newspapers, on social media platforms and through other media channels.





According to court documents, the ICPC sought the ex parte order after Nnaji allegedly failed to honour several invitations for questioning over the allegations.





The commission told the court that repeated efforts to secure his appearance for investigative activities were unsuccessful, leaving it with no option but to seek judicial approval for his arrest and public declaration as a wanted person.





Nnaji was eventually arrested upon his arrival at the Abuja airport on Wednesday and is expected to be transferred to the ICPC for further investigation.