Police Officers Arrested For Killing Young Man In Delta Arraigned In Court

The police officers dismissed from service over the extrajudicial k!lling of a 27-year-old upcoming singer, Oghenemine Ogidi aka ‘’OG Million’’ in the Effurun area of Delta State, have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Recall that on April 26, 2026, the deceased had gone to the Effurun Main Motor Park, Uvwie Local Government Area, and was caught while trying to send a parcel containing a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition to a receiver in Sapele.

A video shared online showed the deceased pleading for mercy and asking the officers to allow him to take them to the home of the friend who sent him the package. Despite his plea, one of the officers pulled the trigger and fired at him at close range. He died afterwards.

The accused officers, who have now been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, were arraigned on Tuesday, June 30, before Justice M. Nduka of the Delta State High Court 4 in Asaba.

Standing trial with ASP Nuhu, aka “Ogbegbe,” were ASPs Owoloko Daurou Pamo and Okoh Kelechi, as well as Inspectors Goodluck Kingsley and Omonigho Ahweyevu.





Nuhu is charged with one count of “Murder, punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”





The other four defendants face “Negligent Acts Causing Harm, punishable under Section 344 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”





Following their not-guilty pleas to the charges read to them, Justice Nduka adjourned the case to 14 July 2026 to commence trial.