PSC Promotions : 13 CPs Elevated To AIG, 17 DCPs To CP ( See Full List )

PSC PROMOTES 93 SENIOR OFFICERS: 13 CPs ELEVATED TO AIG, 17 DCPs TO CP

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 93 Senior Police Officers to their next ranks, following their success in the recently concluded written examination and oral interview at the Commission's Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

This was part of the high points of the Commission's decisions at its Plenary Meeting held today, Wednesday, 1st July, 2026 at the PSC Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

The 13 Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police are:

Itam Nnaghe Obono, CP Counter Terrorism Unit;

Bassey Samuel Ewah, CP Plateau State;

Osagie John Agans-Irabor, CP FCID Lagos;

Monday Agbonika, CP Edo State;

Iyamah Daniel Adebor, CP Bayelsa State;

Isa Danladi Nda, CP Abia State;

Akaninyene Ezima, Director NPF-NCCC;

Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, CP Anambra State;

Afegbua B. Rashid, CP Cross River State;

Edozie Hycenth Azuka, CP AML/CFT, FCID;

Haruna Alaba Yahaya, CP Jigawa;

Emenari Ifeanyi Innocent, CP Benue State;

Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP Welfare.

The Seventeen (17) newly promoted Commissioners of Police and their former postings are: Nelson Nwamanna, DC CID Zone 11; Bolanle A. Murtala, DC Ops Ogun; Danbaba Mohammed Labbo, DC Litigation; Ajayi Oluyemi, DC CID Zone 7; Oki Rita Oyintare, DC Gender; Ibrahim Umar Zungura, DC FCID Abuja; Iya Umar Mohammed, DC X-Squad FCID Lagos; Darma Nuhu Na’aliyu, DC CID Sokoto; Nuruddeen A. Sabo, DC Ops Kaduna; Tijjani Murtala, DC Ops Jigawa; Yakubu Mohammed, DC DFA Benue State; Ibrahim Lukunche Usman, DC Ops Zone 15; Akingbade C. Adeyinka, DC CID Ondo; Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, DC Ops Bauchi; Samuel Erale Ahmed, DC Comm. Safety; Adedeji Taiwo, DC ZCID Zone 1 Kano; and Zainab A. Pembi, FID.

In the same vein, Twenty Eight (28) Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Among them are: Ofili Felix, AC Procurement; Mohammed Baba-Mala, AC CSP Dops FHQ; Deborah O. Benary, AC CID Ogun; Mohammed Sani Musa, AC CID Maritime; Lot Garba Lantoh, Commanding Officer 22 PMF, Lagos; Ijeoma Princewill Onyema, AC Admin Zone 6 Calabar; Oyedepo Olubisi, AC CID Enugu State; Amanyi Christopher, AC JTF Ops Delta Safe Bayelsa; and Regina Mbanefo, AC Zone 13 Anambra, among others.

Thirty Three (33) Chief Superintendents of Police were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, including Mustapha Lawal, 2/c Area Commander Gumel; Gafar Ajayi Adeyanju and CSP Nnamdi Lotanna Anabike, DPO Central Police Station Onitsha, among others.

The Commission also approved the confirmation of appointment of One Hundred and Sixty Two (162) Assistant Superintendents of Police II (ASP II) to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police I (ASP I).

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, while congratulating the promotees, admonished them to be truthful, transparent and accountable in their new responsibilities.

He further advised the officers to be professional in their conduct and to be cautious of civil matters, especially land-related matters, and be mindful of the fact that there is life after retirement.

“Guide your reputation and integrity. Let your actions speak for you and not against you”, he added.

Torty Njoku Kalu, anipr

Head, Protocol and Public Affairs,

PSC Headquarters, Abuja.

1 July 2026



