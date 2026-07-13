Father Mourns 28-yr-old Army lieutenant Killed In Oyo Rescue Operation

Mr Isaac Alabura, father of Lt. Felix Ademe Isaac, the 28-year-old Nigerian Army officer who died during an operation to rescue abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo State, said his family is yet to recover from the painful loss.

The young officer was killed while leading troops during the rescue operation that secured the victims’ freedom on July 10, 2026.

It had been reported that gunmen abducted teachers and pupils from three schools—Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School—in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026, before taking them into the forest.

There are conflicting accounts of how the officer died.

While some reports said his convoy struck explosives planted by terrorists in the National Park area of Oyo State, others claimed he stepped on a landmine allegedly planted by Ansaru fighters, who were identified as the group behind the abduction.

Born on August 25, 1997, Lt. Isaac was buried with full military honours at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State, on July 10, 2026.

Speaking at his residence in Bachure Quarters, Yola, on Sunday, his father, a retired Master Warrant Officer, said the family remained devastated by the tragedy.

Describing his late son as “the hope of the family and the community,” Alabura said they had looked forward to seeing him rise through the military ranks before his life was cut short.

“It is natural to feel pain whenever you lose someone, even if it is an enemy. How much more brilliant, young officer whom our family and community looked up to? His life was cut short at a time we expected him to achieve greater things,” he said.

It was observed that sympathisers continued to visit the family’s home to commiserate with them.

Alabura also expressed disappointment over how news of his son’s death reached the family, saying neither the military authorities nor the Oyo State Government had officially briefed them on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He, however, commended four serving and retired senior military officers who, according to him, ensured that his son’s body was released and brought to Yola for burial despite attempts by some persons to have him buried in Oyo State.

“His death is deeply painful. He had just returned from training at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Jaji, Kaduna, and was preparing to report to Sokoto for another assignment. Around 3:00 p.m., he was instead directed to lead the rescue operation in Oyo,” he said.

He appealed to the military authorities and the Oyo State Government to support the family, noting that the late officer paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

Also speaking, the deceased’s cousin, Tidwawa Nelson Eweh, described Lt. Isaac as calm, intelligent and hardworking.

He said the officer had lived an exemplary life and was committed to serving Nigeria.

“When he decided to join the Nigerian Army, we all believed he would rise through the ranks and contribute to improving the country’s security. Sadly, that dream has been cut short.

“We have lost a beloved family member, and Nigeria has also lost a promising officer who still had so much to offer,” he said.

Eweh urged the military authorities and the Oyo State Government to remember the officer’s family, noting that he is survived by his retired military father, his mother, a brother and a sister.

He also called for the late officer to be immortalised in recognition of the sacrifice he made in the line of duty.

Lt. Felix Ademe Isaac hailed from Kola ward in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the hometown of the late Senator Dr Silas Zwingina and the late Air Vice Marshal Dan Suleiman.

Felix Ademe Isaac was not the only one who died in the rescue operation that eventually yielded results.

The Nigerian Army briefly made reference to this in a statement issued after the victims regained freedom.

“It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damage and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the statement read.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde said, “Really grateful for the safe return of the children and teachers abducted from Oriire LGA 56 days ago. Our priority now is to ensure they are reunited with their families and support their rehabilitation after this traumatic experience.

“We also commend the security agencies that took part in the rescue operations for their sacrifices. May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace, and may God comfort their families.”

Security operatives from more than 10 agencies took part in the operation led by Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife, General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army.



