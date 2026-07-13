Troops Foil ISWAP Attack In Borno, Uncover Evidence Of Foreign Terrorist Links

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have foiled an attempted ISWAP attack on their position in Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing several terrorists and recovering a camcorder containing operational footage and propaganda materials.

According to the military, the attack occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, when ISWAP fighters attempted to infiltrate the troops' location under the cover of darkness.

Soldiers of 19 Brigade, Sector 3 responded with coordinated firepower, forcing the terrorists to retreat after suffering heavy casualties.

The military said the attackers were also attempting to loot cholera medical supplies, which it said supports intelligence reports of a cholera outbreak within terrorist camps.

During the operation, troops recovered a Sony camcorder, ammunition, terrorist uniforms and other combat items. The military said preliminary forensic analysis of the footage indicated that the failed attack was coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders and three suspected foreign terrorist facilitators, including individuals identified as Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian; Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan; and another unidentified Arab operative. The military said the findings suggest ISWAP continues to receive foreign support, while investigations are ongoing.

The Army added that satellite imagery and human intelligence indicated the terrorists evacuated the bodies of several of their fighters after the failed assault, while many others sustained gunshot wounds.

Two Nigerian soldiers were injured during the firefight and were airlifted for medical treatment. The military said both personnel are in stable condition.

Operation HADIN KAI said the successful operation dealt another major blow to ISWAP's fighting capability and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations until terrorism is defeated across the North-East.



