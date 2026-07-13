Controvery Rages : As David Umahi Backs Autopsy Into Death Of Female Found In His Home

byCKN NEWS -
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Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has backed autopsy into the death of a physiotherapist, Mary Habila in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of  Ebonyi State.

The deceased and Miss Anita Baski are said to be employees of  David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUS), Uburu and had been on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja, as physiotherapists for the past three years until the  death of Habila.

A media outlet had alleged that the woman died in the Minister’s House in Uburu.

Umahi, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, said he received the news with profound shock and sadness and has since extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He explained that immediately the incident occurred,  appropriate emergency steps were taken with Medical personnel including the Chief Medical Director of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu,  contacted without delay, while police was promptly notified in accordance with the law.

He noted that he remains convinced that autopsy remains the most credible and responsible path to resolving all questions surrounding the woman’s death.

Umahi urged the public to exercise restraint, refrain from speculation or premature conclusions, and allow the relevant authorities to carry out their responsibilities without interference.

“The attention of the Media Office of the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has been drawn to a publication by a publication concerning the unfortunate passing of Miss Mary Habila in Uburu, Ebonyi State, alleging that the circumstances surrounding her death were shrouded in secrecy.


“The Honourable Minister received the news with profound shock and sadness and has since extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.


“For the avoidance of doubt, immediately the unfortunate incident occurred, appropriate emergency steps were taken. Medical personnel, including the Chief Medical Director of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, were contacted without delay, while the Nigeria Police was promptly notified in accordance with the law.

 “Following confirmation of Miss Habila’s passing, the Honourable Minister personally received her parents, conveyed his sincere condolences, and advised that an autopsy be conducted to scientifically establish the exact cause of death. At the time, however, the family declined the recommendation.

 “It is important to clarify that Miss Mary Habila and Miss Anita Baski are employees of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, who had been on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works as physiotherapists for the past three years until the unfortunate passing of Miss Habila.

“Following the recent developments and in the interest of ensuring that the truth is established beyond doubt, the Honourable Minister has again reiterated his position that an autopsy must be conducted. He remains convinced that this is the most credible and responsible path to resolving all questions surrounding the unfortunate incident.

 “We therefore urge the public to exercise restraint, refrain from speculation or premature conclusions, and allow the relevant authorities to carry out their responsibilities without interference.

 “At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the deceased, and we pray that God grants them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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