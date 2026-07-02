England , Belgium Advance Into FIFA World Cup Last 16 At The Expense Of DRC, Senegal

England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to send the Three Lions into the last 16.

DR Congo stunned the tournament favourites when Brian Cipenga fired them into an early lead, putting England under intense pressure for much of the match. The African side defended resolutely and came close to extending their advantage, but England eventually found a breakthrough in the closing stages.

Kane headed home the equaliser in the 75th minute before rifling in the winner in the 86th minute after an assist from substitute Anthony Gordon, completing England's comeback. The brace took Kane to 13 World Cup goals, further extending his record as England's all-time leading scorer at the tournament.





With the victory, England advance to the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Mexico. Despite the win, Thomas Tuchel's side will need a much-improved performance after being pushed to the limit by a spirited DR Congo team making its first World Cup appearance in over five decades.

After African team Senegal lost 3-2 to Belgium after leading 2..0



