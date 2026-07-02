IGP Withdraws Police From Company After They Stopped LASG From Unblocking Drains

The real estate company brought 20 uniformed personnel to prevent the Lagos State Government from unblocking the drains, but the commissioner for the environment, Tokunbo Wahab, called the inspector general of police, Tunji Disu, who ordered the men to withdraw from the area. The LASG then unblocked the drains.

Today, we continued the reopening of the blocked drainage channel along Chevron Drive, which had been obstructed by Aje Residence Real Estate Agency. This drainage channel is critical to mitigating flooding and protecting the Ajiran community.

During the enforcement operation, a principal representative of the real estate company mobilised nearly 20 uniformed personnel in an attempt to obstruct our officials from carrying out their lawful duties.

Normalcy was restored following the timely intervention of the Inspector General of Police, @TunjiDisu1, who directed the immediate withdrawal of the personnel.

We remain resolute in our commitment to protecting lives and property across Lagos State. We will continue to enforce environmental laws without fear or favour, regardless of whose interests are affected.





#ZeroToleranceLagos Withdraws Police From Company After They Stopped LASG From Unblocking Drains





The real estate company brought 20 uniformed personnel to prevent the Lagos State Government from unblocking the drains, but the commissioner for the environment, Tokunbo Wahab, called the inspector general of police, Tunji Disu, who ordered the men to withdraw from the area. The LASG then unblocked the drains.





Today, we continued the reopening of the blocked drainage channel along Chevron Drive, which had been obstructed by Aje Residence Real Estate Agency. This drainage channel is critical to mitigating flooding and protecting the Ajiran community.





During the enforcement operation, a principal representative of the real estate company mobilised nearly 20 uniformed personnel in an attempt to obstruct our officials from carrying out their lawful duties. Normalcy was restored following the timely intervention of the Inspector General of Police, @TunjiDisu1, who directed the immediate withdrawal of the personnel.





We remain resolute in our commitment to protecting lives and property across Lagos State. We will continue to enforce environmental laws without fear or favour, regardless of whose interests are affected.