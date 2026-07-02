Terrorists Kill bride-to-be, Husband After 120 Days In Captivity Despite Paying Ransom

Terrorists have killed a Catholic catechist who was abducted alongside five other captives during an attack on Kutaho and Kugir communities in Aribi Ward, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was reported that 32 victims, including a bride-to-be, Peace Lami Williams, were kidnapped on February 9, 2026 when heavily armed bandits invaded the two communities in a midnight raid, firing sporadically before forcing villagers from their homes and marching them into the forest.

It was gathered that the victims were k!lled despite months of ransom negotiations and payments by members of the affected communities.

A church source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed the latest development to journalists on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, communities had made frantic efforts to secure the freedom of the abductees through ransom payments and contributions from residents, many of whom reportedly sold personal belongings and farm produce in the hope of bringing their loved ones home alive.

The community sources identified those killed as Friday Agama, Kunama Dogo, Monday Tanko, Peace Lami Williams, a man identified simply as Pawpaw’s brother, and the Catholic catechist, who was reportedly subjected to severe torture before he d!ed in captivity.

According to community sources, the kidnappers initially demanded N30 million and four motorcycles for the release of the captives.

Despite months of negotiations and financial contributions by residents, the bandits later insisted on an additional N15 million before releasing the remaining victims.

“The community has been raising the money by itself. People contributed whatever they could and even sold valuables, hoping everyone would return alive,” one of the sources said.

The source lamented that despite the sacrifices made by residents, six of the captives were eventually k!lled.