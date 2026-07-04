15 Abducted Ekiti Church Members Regain Freedom After Over 67 Days In Captivity

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu.

According to the statement, the victims were rescued through sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated efforts involving the Nigeria Police Force, the military, other security agencies, the Amotekun Corps, local hunters and the Ekiti State Government.

It stated that the rescued victims had been taken to a hospital for medical examination and treatment to ascertain their health condition and ensure they received adequate medical care.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Falade Adegoroye Micheal, commended the dedication, professionalism and synergy displayed by all security stakeholders, saying their collective efforts led to the successful rescue of the victims.

Falade also appreciated the Ekiti State Government, led by Gov. Biodun Oyebanji, for its unwavering support to security agencies, which he said contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

He further thanked residents of the state for their continued cooperation, vigilance and timely provision of credible information to security agencies.

The police commissioner said efforts had been intensified to apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state and urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police and other security agencies by reporting suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency number, 08062335577.)