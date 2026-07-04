DSS Allegedly Arrests Nnamdi Kanu's Doctor

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 Statement issued by Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer

REPORT OF ARREST: PROF. EMERITUS MARTIN AGHAJI

Information has reached me that *Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji*, the medical expert who reportedly issued independent medical reports on the health condition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu State, on 3rd July, 2026

Prof. Aghaji’s reported medical assessments were said to have countered the official medical report presented by the Department of State Services, DSS.

We call on the Nigerian Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Society Group and other relevant authorities to ensure that due process and the rule of law is strictly observed and nobody should be intimidated for speaking the truth. 

Chief Barr. Maxwell Opara,

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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