DSS Allegedly Arrests Nnamdi Kanu's Doctor

Statement issued by Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer

REPORT OF ARREST: PROF. EMERITUS MARTIN AGHAJI

Information has reached me that *Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji*, the medical expert who reportedly issued independent medical reports on the health condition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu State, on 3rd July, 2026

Prof. Aghaji’s reported medical assessments were said to have countered the official medical report presented by the Department of State Services, DSS.

We call on the Nigerian Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Society Group and other relevant authorities to ensure that due process and the rule of law is strictly observed and nobody should be intimidated for speaking the truth.

Chief Barr. Maxwell Opara,