Wife Of Murdered Billionaire Curses Those Who Snapped Husband's Naked Body And Posted Same On Social Media

The wife of Late billionaire Lucky Adimike ( Ego neje Ije Awka Etiti) Mrs Chizoba Adimike has finally spoken up concerning the death of her husband and accusations labelled on her first son, that he killed his own father.

In a fresh interview on Chijioke Igwendu's Gbam Interview, she revealed that someone from her husband's family took pictures of his côrpse when they went to see him in the mortuary and posted it on the internet without her consent.

According to her, she claimed her late husband's brothers went to the mortuary to see his côrpse after he was brutally murdered but she did not go with them because she could not handle it.

That same day, pictures of her late husband's l!feless body started circulating online. She added that the pictures were disturbing because her late husband was lying naked and the person who took the picture did not have the decency to at least cover him up before taking the pictures and putting it up on the internet.

Mrs Chizoba Adimike said it was a big disrespect to her husband even in his death for someone to do something like that to him.

She said she confronted her late husband's family about the pictures but they denied it and said they were not the ones who took pictures of his body and posted it on the internet, although she still insisted that they were responsible for the pictures of her husband's cørpse circulating online because they were the only people who have gone to the mortuary to see him and she knows the mortuary administration would not allow strangers to take pictures of him.

She went on to lay curses on whoever took pictures of her late husband's body and posted it on the internet, saying that the person will face the same brutal death her husband faced.

Source : Admin Ekwulobia.