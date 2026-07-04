NSCDC Arrests Two Job Racketeers In Ibadan

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a job racketeering syndicate during the ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment screening exercise for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), and Federal Fire Service (FFS), conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in Ibadan.

The suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence and diligent investigative efforts, which uncovered an alleged conspiracy to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting job seekers under the false promise of securing employment into the paramilitary services.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects allegedly operated a cyber café that was used to facilitate the fraudulent scheme, while the other is believed to have coordinated the collection of money from prospective applicants with false assurances of securing employment into one of the four services under the Ministry of Interior.

Further investigation revealed that the syndicate unlawfully exploited the application details of a genuine applicant without his knowledge in furtherance of the fraudulent scheme. The four unsuspecting job seekers were allegedly deceived into parting with money after being promised employment.

Investigation further revealed that a total sum of eight hundred and sixty eight thousand, five hundred Naira (₦868,500.00) was traced to one of the suspects as proceeds allegedly obtained from victims under false pretences.

The Command wishes to clarify that the affected applicants are currently being treated as victims while investigations continue to establish the full scope of the criminal network and determine the level of involvement of all persons connected with the case.

The suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing. Upon conclusion of the investigation, they will be charged to court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, job racketeering, obtaining money by false pretence, and other related offences.

The State Commandant, Commandant Augustine Padonu, reiterates the Command's commitment to ensuring that the ongoing recruitment exercise remains transparent, credible, and strictly merit-based. He warns members of the public, particularly recruitment applicants, against patronising fraudsters or individuals who claim they can secure employment through unofficial means.

Applicants are advised to rely solely on official information and procedures issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). Members of the public are also encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities capable of undermining the integrity of the recruitment process.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps remains resolute in its mandate to uphold the rule of law, combat criminality, and ensure that all persons found engaging in fraudulent activities are brought to justice.



