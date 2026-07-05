Court Orders Prophet To Pay N205m Compensation For Destroying Egbesu Shrine

A federal high court convened in Warri has awarded damages amounting to ₦205 million against Prophet Tamarauebi Elisha Owan and members of his Greatgod Holy Tabernacle. This ruling mandates payment to the Egbesu believers of the Osuopele Beniseide Temple in Ojobo for the destruction of their traditional shrine, which occurred under the pretext of combating evil spirits.

On December 20, 2024, Prophet Owan, accompanied by members of his congregation, unlawfully entered the traditional worship center of Osuopele Beniseide, resulting in significant damage to the worship house and various historical artifacts.

The incident was promptly reported to the Chairman of the Izon Cultural Heritage Council (ICHC) and the Apostle of the Woyin Temple in Yenagoa, leading to an immediate investigation and the subsequent filing of a lawsuit against the prophet.

Following the court proceedings, a ruling was issued on June 29, 2026, stating:

"A DECLARATION is made that the Harassment of the Applicant and worshippers of Osuopele Benesede Opu-Oru Temple Deities by the 1st to 9th Respondents is discriminatory, unconstitutional, wrongful and a violation of the provisions of Sections 10 and 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Applicants' Rights"

The court further ruled that "AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents from further harassing and intimidating the Applicant and worshipers of the Osuopele Benesede Opu- Oru Temple Deities and to maintain a 10 kilometers distance away from the Applicant and worshippers of the the Osuopele Benesede Opu- Oru Temple Deities.

Further judgement states as follows:

"AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents to rebuild the Osuopele Benesede Opu Oru Temple Deities destroyed by the 1st to 9th Respondents on 20/12/2024 at Ojobo Community.

4. AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents to jointly and severally pay the sum of 100,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) only as exemplary damages for unlawful destruction of the Osuopele Benesede Opu- Oru Temple Deities.

5. AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents to jointly and severally pay to the Applicant the sum of ¥100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) Only as general damages for the destruction and untold ridicule/humiliation suffered by the Applicant, its worshippers and believers, the Osuopele Benesede Opu-Oru Temple/Deities and the gross violation of his constitutionally guaranteed rights.

6. AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents jointly and severally to pay the Applicant the sum ₩5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) Only as cost of filing this suit.

7. AN ORDER is made directing the 1st to 9th Respondents to make a Public apology in (2) different Daily National Newspapers circulating in Nigeria.

ISSUED AT WARRI under the Seal of the Court and the Hand of the Presiding Judge this 29th day of June, 2026.

The Spokesperson of the ICHC, Odede Precious described the judgement as a correction of an aged long Injustice, he therefore advised the prophet and his members to comply also warning others to stop the intimidation and unjust persecution of traditional adherents.