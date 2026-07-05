Why I Will Continue Criticising Gov Nwifuru..Ebonyi Born Critic Chika Nwoba

“My conditions to stop criticizing Ebonyi State Government:

1. The commissioner for culture & tourism must apologize to me. He knows why he must do so

2. All projects going on in Ebonyi State must be seen to be moving fast in delivery

3. All the critics of the Ebonyi State Government languishing in prisons and police cells must be released and empowered financially as compensation for their losses

4. Let me not see 4+4 anywhere on Facebook within Ebonyi forthwith until the conditions are met

5. All the court cases and petitions against me instituted by the Ebonyi State Government or cronies must be withdrawn without delay

6. There should be immediate response to the decadence of school blocks in Ebonyi State, and there should be recruitment of NCE graduates to teach in our primary schools

7. Gov. Nwifuru should withdraw his "consume them" threat on the opposition. Opposition is necessary for good governance

8. Welfare of existing civil servants at the local government level should be prioritized immediately. They're suffering abandonment and it's high time they were treated as human beings working for government

9. The N1 billion hawkers money diverted by Oguzo Offia Nwali and his co-travellers must be restituted in a matter of two months from now

10. There should be practical and basic infrastructural and educational attention towards Izzi clan. All development efforts of the State Government should focus on Izzi clan ㅡ Izzi, Abakaliki & Ebonyi LGAs. My LGA, Ikwo should not be listened to. We wasted our own opportunity in Chief Martin Elechi, MFR.

Without doing these, nobody should tell me to withdraw from criticizing the Ebonyi State Government in the form I do. I'm part of the ownership of the patrimony of Ebonyi State that is being looted by Nwifuru and his wife and siblings. I'm not an alien.

I'm aware that the next thing Ikwo political stakeholders will do is to coerce the priests and Ndi Ozo Ikwo to curse me at the Ili Noyo Shrine for their political gains.

But I will report them individually and their children and wives and what they do for a living through the same channel. I'll invite Ili Noyo to my location and express this concern.

The priests know what I mean by this. They know I have the right and capacity to do so. I'll stop here for now.

If after carrying out the conditions above stated and I insist, the ancestors and gods of Ekpelu will fight me to standstill and defeat me.

Sir Chika Nwoba”