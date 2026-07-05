Businessman Accuses Lagos State Govt Of Seizure Of His 17 Storey Mandilas Building ( Video )

An Anambra State born businessman Onuora Okafor has cried out the seizure of his multi-billion naira edifice in the heart of Lagos

He accused the government of coveting his newly acquired 17 storey Mandilas building at Marina

He gave this vivid account of what happened on a trending video

"Nigerians come and help me."

"I bought the Mandilas building through a loan from Zenith Bank. The Lagos State government initially demolished part of the building and refused to rebuild it.

After they gave me the approval to rebuild it, I collected another loan and rebuilt it. Now, the Lagos State government has come back to forcefully take over the entire building from me."

Onuorah Eze Okafor the man who bought Mandilas in Lagos, shares a heartbreaking story of the battle he’s facing with the Lagos State government over the ownership of his Mandilas building!

According to the story he narrated, during the time the Mandilas building (in Victoria Island, Lagos) was under the ownership of John Basil Mandilas, a Greek, the Lagos State Government didn’t consider taking over its ownership. Mr Onuorah Okafor, a Nigerian from Anambra, bought the building in 2020 through a loan facility from Zenith Bank.

Between 2020 and 2024 he was paying back the loan from the income he made from the building. But in 2024, a year after Tinubu became President, problems started for Mr Onuorah and his company which name is Area FM Radio, through which he bought the building.

First, fire gutted the building. Secondly, while he was trying to rebuild the parts damaged by fire, the Lagos State government sealed and illegally demolished that section of the building.

He had actually written to the government and got its approval to rebuild that section. He appealed for the government to sponsor the reconstruction since they did the demolition. The government promised to do so, but didn’t.

After he waited in futility for the government to fulfil its promise, Mr Okafor borrowed extra funds from the bank and rebuilt the demolished section.

As soon as the Lagos State government According to him, saw that he had completed the reconstruction, they came again. This time, they are claiming ownership of the entire building. A 17 storey building.

Video Link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EdceTxT9R/





