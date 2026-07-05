Man Ends Marriage On Livestream After Wife's Confession

byCKN NEWS -
0



"This woman on black and her husband ended their marriage on TikTok via livestream and this was not a content.

So she joined a livestream hosted by the woman on red where they were advising married women not to tell their husbands everything.

While speaking, the woman on black boldly said women should keep certain things secret from their husbands.

She then went further to confess that she had been sleeping with her husband’s colleague for a long time, and her husband knew nothing about it.

She was confident because, according to her, her husband is not on social media and she is very sure no one online knows her husband 

Unfortunately for her, someone who knew her husband was watching.

They contacted him immediately.

The man requested to join the livestream.

He was brought in.

Right there, live in front of everyone, he ended the marriage..."

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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