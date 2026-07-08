CJN Warns New Judges Against Accepting Unsolicited Gift And Throwing Unnecessary Birthday Parties

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned newly appointed judges of the lower courts against accepting unsolicited gifts, saying such actions could expose them to petitions and damage public confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking at the opening of an induction course for new judges on Tuesday, July 7, the CJN, who was represented by the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, urged the judges to uphold integrity and ensure the speedy and fair determination of cases.

‘’Most importantly, do not allow unsolicited gifts. You must equally avoid throwing unnecessary birthday parties. People will seize the opportunity to bring unsolicited gifts that can lead to petitions.”

In his remarks, Justice Adejumo congratulated the new judges, describing their appointments as a significant responsibility in upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice.

He said the induction programme was designed to strengthen their understanding of judicial ethics, courtroom management and the practical application of substantive and procedural laws as they begin their judicial careers.