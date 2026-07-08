BON Inaugurates Six Ad-Hoc Committees to Reposition Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry

The Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Senior High Chief, Tony Akiotu, has inaugurated six Ad-Hoc Committees aimed at revitalising the nation's broadcasting industry through innovation, collaboration, capacity building and strategic reforms.

The inauguration whic took place on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, brought together managing directors, general managers, veteran broadcasters and media professionals from across the country, marking what Akiotu described as a major step towards fulfilling his campaign promises and repositioning BON for emerging industry challenges.

Among those present at the ceremony were:

★ Veteran broadcaster and trainer Bimbo Oloyede

★ Tony Uyah of M4S TV

★ Kingsley Uranta of Channels Television

★ Chukwudi Okolie-Ugbojah

★ Ismael Sani of Platinum TV

★ Ibrahim Shehu of Trust TV

★ Christabel Ojay-Iyanya of Joy FM

★ Patrick Ugbe of Hit FM

★ Former General Manager of Radio Nigeria Funke Treasure

★ BON Executive Secretary Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, among other industry stakeholders.





In his address, Akiotu said the committees were constituted not only to fulfil his policy objectives but also to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas between BON members and experienced broadcasting professionals.

He explained that the initiative is designed to strengthen BON's operations and ensure the organisation plays a more meaningful role in shaping Nigeria's broadcast media landscape.

"The Ad-Hoc Committees are essentially meant to strengthen the operations of BON, with the objective of ensuring that the umbrella body of broadcast media houses makes more direct and meaningful impact on the broadcast media industry across the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Akiotu also expressed appreciation to veteran broadcasters and professionals who accepted to serve on the committees, describing their wealth of experience as invaluable to building a stronger and more effective organisation.

The six committees inaugurated include:

• Content Collaboration, Programming and Innovation

• Training, Skills Modernisation and Talent Development

• Industry Sustainability and Cost Optimisation

• Digital Transition, Regulation and NBC Engagement

• Policy Advocacy, Stakeholder Engagement and National Development

• Sports Rights, Investment and Commercial

According to the BON chairman, the committees will be chaired by members of the BON General Assembly and will work closely with the BON Secretariat in executing their mandates.

Each committee is expected to submit an interim report within three months, while implementation of approved recommendations is expected within six months. The committees will initially serve a 12-month tenure, subject to extension where necessary.

Akiotu stressed that all committee activities, correspondence and financial transactions would be coordinated through the BON Secretariat to ensure transparency, accountability and alignment with the organisation's objectives.

He urged members to approach their assignments with dedication, reminding them of Nigeria's historic position as the first country in Africa to introduce television broadcasting.

"We should always remember that it was the Federal Republic of Nigeria that pioneered television broadcasting in Africa. This historic feat should inspire us to remain at the forefront by providing the leadership and innovation required in the industry," he said.

The BON chairman expressed confidence that the work of the committees would strengthen the organisation, promote sustainable growth and enhance the overall development of Nigeria's broadcasting sector.



