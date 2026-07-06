Billionaire Businessman Shocks Honest Apprentice Barber With N5m In Delta State ( Video)

A billionaire businessman, oil magnate, and philanthropist from Delta State, Chief Dr. Daniel Omoyibo (Danmotech), went out casually to have his hair barbered at a saloon with two barbers.





When he explained the haircut to the first barber, he was charged 5k and he priced it at 2k which he believed to be the appropriate price. The first barber insisted on the price he gave and the man was about to leave when the other barber called him back saying 'It was still morning'. He agreed to the price.





While the man had his haircut, they interacted, and he got to know that he is from Kogi and working for the shop owner. When asked how much will set up his own barbing saloon, he mentioned 2-3million naira.

Danmotech sent him 5million naira immediately and asked him to set himself up. He also exchanged numbers with him for further assistance. The man was really emotional and couldn't believe it.

Blessings come in different ways!

Ayodele Oyedokun

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