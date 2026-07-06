Akara Controversies: Actress Eucharia Anunobi Takes A Shot At First Lady Remi Tinubu

“Every time you'll be asking for urgent ₦2k.

Haven't you heard you can start a small-scale business like akara and roasted corn?

How else will you become a billionaire?” — Eucharia Anunobi appears to take a swipe at First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has stirred reactions online after sharing a video that many believe was aimed at Oluremi Tinubu.

In the video, the actress mocked the popular phrase about asking for "urgent ₦2k," urging people instead to start small businesses such as frying akara, roasting corn or making kulikuli.

She jokingly said that before long, they could become the "Chairlady of Alakara" and eventually turn into millionaires, adding that God blesses the work of people's hands.

She ended the video by encouraging people to stop "snoozing" and start a business, saying that's the path to becoming a billionaire.