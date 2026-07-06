Akara Controversies: Actress Eucharia Anunobi Takes A Shot At First Lady Remi Tinubu

byCKN NEWS -
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“Every time you'll be asking for urgent ₦2k. 

Haven't you heard you can start a small-scale business like akara and roasted corn?

 How else will you become a billionaire?” — Eucharia Anunobi appears to take a swipe at First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has stirred reactions online after sharing a video that many believe was aimed at Oluremi Tinubu.

In the video, the actress mocked the popular phrase about asking for "urgent ₦2k," urging people instead to start small businesses such as frying akara, roasting corn or making kulikuli.

She jokingly said that before long, they could become the "Chairlady of Alakara" and eventually turn into millionaires, adding that God blesses the work of people's hands.

She ended the video by encouraging people to stop "snoozing" and start a business, saying that's the path to becoming a billionaire.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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