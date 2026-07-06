Don’t Kill Yourself Trying To Please A Woman. No One Can Please A Woman..Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo Tells Married Men

Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo has advised married men against exhausting themselves in a bid to satisfy their wives, stressing that no one can ever completely please a woman.

Speaking during a sermon, the cleric urged men to remain responsible but warned against sacrificing their health and lives in the process.

“Listen to me very, very carefully. Do everything, but don’t k+ll yourself. Married men, hear me, I’m a woman speaking to you now. There is nobody that can please a woman,” she said, drawing loud reactions from the congregation.

Explaining her point, Felix-Adejumo said women are naturally inclined to seek improvements, using beauty enhancements as an example.

“The Almighty God gave us nails, we will cut the nails and attach another one. God gave us eyebrows, we will shave it off and put another one. God gave us hair, we will remove it. The Almighty God cannot please us, who are you that you want to please us?” she added.

She further urged men to simply do their best without placing unbearable pressure on themselves.

“Don’t die! Do your best,” she said.

Addressing women, the bishop encouraged financial independence, saying wives should not rely solely on money from their husbands.

“Don’t let the money you will have be only sexually transmitted money. You, have your money. So that whatever your husband gives you, it will be an addition. Esther chapter 2, they gave her her own. Where is your own now? Who says you too cannot surprise your husband with a Prado?”

Sharing a personal example, she revealed, “When my husband turned 60, I gave him 61 gifts.”

She concluded by urging women to build their own financial capacity, saying, “Your life should not be dependent on ‘until daddy comes’. We have left that level.”