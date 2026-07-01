Army Begins Investigation Into Alleged Invasion Of UNIOSUN By Newly Recruited Soldiers





Students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo campus, have accused newly recruited Nigerian Army personnel of invading private hostels and subjecting them to a harrowing ordeal on Monday night.





The soldiers allegedly stormed several private student hostels in the Oke-Baale area of the campus community, assaulting male students and harassing female students.





It was gathered that the recruits, said to be from the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, had earlier visited areas around the student community under the guise of relaxing at entertainment centres.





The recruits allegedly invaded about 20 student hostels, including Cristalag and Kings and Queens hostels, where they reportedly unleashed violence on the occupants.





Students claimed they were beaten, with several alleging that their mobile phones and other valuables were carted away during the incident.





Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof Odunayo Clement Adebooye, condemned the incident, describing it as “gory.” He reportedly referred to the perpetrators as “animals” who “should not be living among humans.”





Also reacting, the Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, Josiah Adeyemo, called on President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice as a deterrent to others.









The students also mobilised and protested the alleged invasion.





Armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Students Community Isn’t War Zone,” “Nigerian Army Personnel Should Stop Harassing Us,” “Our Girls Are Not Safe,” and “We Say No To Army Brutality,” the protesting undergraduates condemned the alleged attack and called on the Army authorities to rein in the personnel involved.





The students blocked the busy Ibokun Road for several minutes before officers of the Osun State Police Command intervened.





Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, expressed concern over the alleged attack on the students’ hostels.





In a statement yesterday, the Army Public Relations Officer, Major Yahaya Ibrahim, appealed for calm and vowed to investigate the allegations and sanction any personnel found culpable.





The statement quoted the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, as reiterating that the Nigerian Army exists to protect all citizens, especially the youth, who are the future of the nation.





“Any conduct that falls short of that mandate is unacceptable. No student or law-abiding citizen should ever feel unsafe or be subjected to harassment, intimidation or assault by those entrusted with the security of lives and property,” it added.





“In line with military regulations and the values of the Nigerian Army, the Commandant has ordered an investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. The NANS South-West Coordinator, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, is kindly requested to make available all evidence and witness statements to enable a thorough investigation into the incident.





“The Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, remains committed to ensuring that its personnel are held to the highest standards at all times. The alleged actions of the personnel do not reflect the training and character development of recruits at the depot. We therefore give our firm assurance that any personnel found guilty will face the full weight of military law. The Commandant is ready to meet with the NANS leadership at the earliest convenience to agree on the way forward,” Ibrahim said.





In a separate statement, the UNIOSUN Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, said the university strongly condemns every form of harassment, intimidation, assault or violation of the dignity and fundamental rights of its students.





The statement read: “Following the disturbing reports, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Odunayo Clement Adebooye, this morning paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected privately owned hostels at Oke-Baale, Osogbo, to ascertain the situation firsthand and interact with the affected students.





“During the visit, the Vice-Chancellor inspected the reported damage to some hostel facilities, including broken windows and doors, and met with students who narrated their experiences. He expressed the university’s sympathy with those affected and reassured them that the management would pursue every legitimate avenue to ensure that justice is served.





“The VC assured them that the university stands firmly with them and will continue to engage all relevant authorities to ensure that any personal belongings reportedly taken from the students are recovered and returned to their rightful owners. He also assured the students that the university would not relent until the matter is satisfactorily resolved.





“Subsequently, a delegation from the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, visited the Vice-Chancellor to formally brief the university on the steps already taken in response to the incident. The delegation informed the Vice-Chancellor that the personnel alleged to have been involved had been identified and that appropriate disciplinary action, including their immediate dismissal from the ongoing recruitment exercise, would be taken in accordance with the military’s disciplinary procedures,” the statement added.



