18 Sokoto Bound Passengers Die While Returning From Lagos

No fewer than 18 residents of Sokoto State lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Kebbi State while returning home from Lagos.

The victims were travelling in a commercial vehicle when the crash occurred along the Koko–Jega Road in Kebbi. Preliminary reports indicate that the accident involved a head-on collision with an oncoming truck, leaving several other passengers with varying degrees of injuries.

Emergency responders and security personnel rushed to the scene, where the injured were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were evacuated for identification and burial.





Authorities have expressed condolences to the affected families and urged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to reduce the growing number of fatal road accidents across the country.