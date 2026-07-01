2027 : APC Drops Suswam, Erondu , Elegbeleye 23 Other National Assembly Candidates

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dropped former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, former House of Representatives member, Gbenga Elegbeleye, and 24 other National Assembly candidates from the party’s final list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The affected candidates include seven senatorial nominees and 19 House of Representatives candidates who emerged from the party’s primary elections held in May.

The changes were conveyed in a letter jointly signed by APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and forwarded to INEC.

According to the reports, the replacements followed the recommendations of the party’s Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Titled “Forwarding of Approved List of Senatorial and House of Representatives Candidates,” the letter stated that the NWC reviewed and approved the Appeal Committee’s report, making it the party’s final position on the affected constituencies.

The letter read in part: “Following the determination of appeals from the recently concluded primary elections, the reports of the Appeal Committee were reviewed and subsequently considered and approved by the NWC of the APC as the party’s final position on the affected constituencies.

“In accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and INEC’s regulations and guidelines, we hereby transmit the enclosed list of the approved candidates for seven senatorial districts and 19 House of Representatives constituencies for your records and necessary action.”

Among the changes in the senatorial category, Senator Sunday Karimi replaced Aro Samuel Bamidele in Kogi West, while Prince Paul Ikonne took over from Edinburgh Uchenna Erondu in Abia South.

In Benue North-East, Suswam lost the ticket to Emmanuel Memga Udende, while Titus Tartenger Zam replaced Benjamin T. Aber in Benue North-West.

Shuibu Isa Lau replaced Mohammed Kabir Bello in Taraba North, Adeniyi Adegbonmire succeeded Taiwo Fasoranti in Ondo Central, while Elegbeleye lost the Ondo North ticket to Olajide Ipinsagba.

Benue recorded the highest number of changes in the House of Representatives category, with five constituencies affected. Dickson Tarkighir replaced Ikper Chris Terfa in Makurdi/Guma, Sesoo Ikpagher replaced Livinus Tsar Adzor in Vandeikya/Konshisha, Terser Ugbor succeeded Kohol Shedrach Iornem in Kwande/Ushongo, Sekav Dzua Iyortyom replaced Gideon Inyom in Buruku, while Austin Asema Achado displaced Nongo David in Gwer East/Gwer West.

In Taraba, Peter Abel Diah replaced Sanusi Mohammed Galadima in Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency.

Niger State also witnessed two changes, with Abubakar Lado Abdullahi replacing Adamu Tanko in Suleja/Tafa/Gurara, while Adamu Suleiman replaced Adamu Usman in Lavun/Edati/Mokwa.

In Kwara, Raheem Tunji Olawuyi replaced Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi in Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, while Mohammed Mamman succeeded Bello Tauheed Abubakar in Edu/Patigi/Moro.

Ondo State recorded six changes. Donald Ojogo replaced Akingboye Leke in Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Festus Olarewaju succeeded Rasaq Obe in Idanre, Oluwatimehin Akintomide replaced Kayode Ijalana in Owo/Ose, Okunjinmi John Odimayo displaced Olumuyiwa Daramola in Okitipupa/Irele, Michel Olamidotun Akintomide replaced Abiola Makinde in Ondo West/Ondo East, while Festus Ayodele Adefiranye succeeded Oyerinmade Matthew in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo.

Other changes include Abdulazeez Kaka replacing Samaila Abdu Suleiman in Kaduna North, Samuel Okezie taking over from Chris Nkwonta in Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State, and Ekumankama Joseph Nkama replacing Iduma Igariwey Enwo in Afikpo North/Edda Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.