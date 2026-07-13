Armed Bandits Kidnap Man In Oyo State Demand ₦30m Ransom

byCKN NEWS -
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A 60-year-old man, Mr. Owoade Matthew Kolawole, has been abducted by Armed Bandits in Igboyaye, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The abduction occurred between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

According to the victim’s family, the kidnappers contacted them shortly after the incident using Mr. Kolawole’s mobile phones and demanded a ransom of ₦30 million for his release.

Speaking on the incident, the victim’s son, Mr. Owoade Abiola, said security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps, and local vigilante groups, were immediately alerted. 

A joint search operation was launched and continued throughout the night, but the victim was not found.

However, at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, the search team recovered Mr. Kolawole’s abandoned motorcycle in a nearby bush, raising further concerns about his whereabouts.

The family has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the victim’s safe release and ensure those responsible for the abduction are apprehended and brought to justice.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr. Owoade Matthew Kolawole remains in captivity.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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